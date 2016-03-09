Baltimore police Officer William Porter can be compelled to testify under immunity against fellow officers charged in connection with Freddie Gray's death, Maryland's appeals court ruled Tuesday. Maryland's Court of Appeals made the decision in two separate rulings.
Baltimore cop can be forced to testify against officers in Freddie Gray case
