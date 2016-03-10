A Transport System for All

A consultation session on the shape and mode of a transport authority is underway. This conference is the start of Gauteng’s plan for an integrated transport system linking metros and municipalities under one authority. Dr Ismail Vadi, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport speak some more about this vision.
