Mitt Romney on Monday joined a chorus of Republicans slamming Donald Trump's refusal during a Sunday interview to denounce support from the Ku Klux Klan. A coalition of 17 tech companies has filed a legal brief supporting Apple in its fight against the FBI over access to a dead terrorist’s iPhone. A West Virginia police chief is trying to determine if an officer issued a jaywalking ticket to a city parking enforcement officer in retaliation to a parking violation warning.
Donald Trump's KKK comments are 'disqualifying and disgusting'
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM