Voter registration this weekend was marred by incidents of service delivery and the demarcation of boundaries protests, which saw IEC officials threaten the shutting down of IEC centres. Is this a set-back for the department responsible for overseeing local government and ensuring a free and fair local government election? David ‘Des’ Van Rooyen, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, talks about this.
Voter registration off to a rocky start
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM