Another Redeployment

The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Stone Sizani, has been redeployed and is resigning from Parliament. Prince on the radio to chat about this sudden resignation and also Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan requesting clarity on the authority of the Hawks to investigate him. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives us his thoughts on the issue.
