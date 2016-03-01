20160301USReport

President Barack Obama awarded the nation's highest military honor to a Navy SEAL who rescued a doctor from Colorado Springs who was held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2012. The doctor, Dilip Joseph, was a relief worker working for Morning Star Development, a Colorado Springs nonprofit organization that aims to bring hope and opportunity to the people of Afghanistan.
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
