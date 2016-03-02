Max Du Preez wrote a piece about a SARS dossier which is linked to SARS restructuring plans, cover-ups and the rift between Finance Minister and SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane. SARS Employee Relations Head Luther Lebelo comments about the existence of this dossier and the reported rift between the Minister and Commissioner.
SARS WARS
