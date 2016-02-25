South Africa faced criticism from Amnesty International over last year's xenophobic attacks, the way government dealt with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, different scandals in state institutions, and excessive use of force by police.
Amnesty International slams SA over xenophobic attacks, Bashir
