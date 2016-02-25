North Wales Police said the foxhound had been running loose on the A55 between the Llanfairfechan roundabout and the Conwy tunnel early on Monday morning. Despite attempts by the Roads Policing Unit to catch the dog, it continued to run in and out of swerving traffic on the 70mph unlit road before biting one of the officers.
A dog that was running loose on a dual carriageway was deliberately run down and killed by traffic police.
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
