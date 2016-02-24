One person has died and three people are missing following the collapse of a building at Didcot A Power Station. Thames Valley Fire Control Service confirmed the fatality and also reported four people were injured in a "very severe incident". The decommissioned Didcot A plant closed in 2013 and demolition work has been taking place.
Didcot Power Station collapse: One dead and three missing
