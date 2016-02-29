EU sending out mixed messages on possible Brexit

29 February 2016 1:52 PM

An Army staff sergeant assigned to the Pentagon was arrested on murder and other charges in the death of a police officer and another person, authorities said Sunday. Ronald Hamilton, 32, is being held without bond in the Prince William County Adult Detention Center (ADC) in Manassas, Virginia, on charges that include murder of a law enforcement officer. He is accused of shooting and killing Officer Ashley Guindon after she responded to a domestic violence call at the Hamilton home Saturday evening.