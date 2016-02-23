Staying in EU 'exposes UK to terror risk', says Iain Duncan Smith

23 February 2016 11:07 AM

Staying in the EU will make the UK more vulnerable to Paris-style terrorist attacks, Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith has told the BBC. Mr. Duncan Smith, who is campaigning for an EU exit, also questioned the effectiveness of curbs to migrants' benefits on immigration to the UK. The senior minister's comments directly contradict David Cameron, who says the UK is "safer and stronger" in the EU.