Kenyan de-radicalisation teacher on $1m prize shortlist

18 February 2016 10:44 AM

A Kenyan teacher who gives classes against violent extremism is one of 10 finalists up for $1m (£690,000) prize for the world's best teacher. Ayub Mohamud teaches at a school identified as a recruiting ground for Islamist militants. He told the BBC he was excited and humbled by his nomination by the Varkey Foundation, which works to improve the education of underprivileged children. Kenya has been hit by several large-scale terror attacks in recent years.