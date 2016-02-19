Artisans are part of the conversation too

19 February 2016 10:03 AM

In reply to the State of the Nation debate, the President said more than one hundred thousand young people were involved in a variety of programmes including the War on Leaks as part of government’s National Youth Service Programmes. We took a call yesterday from a listener who said the training programme is in shambles, it has no money, and students have not been paid. What is the situation? Margaret-Ann Diedricks, Director-General of Water and Sanitation clarifies.