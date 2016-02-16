The arrest of a top presidential candidate has caused outrage in Uganda just days before the country heads to the polls to elect a new president. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds of opposition supporters who gathered to demand the release of Kizza Besigye who was briefly detained on Monday.
Clashes after Ugandan presidential candidate detained days before election
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
