Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Died of Heart Attack

15 February 2016 10:39 AM

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died of a heart attack, according to a Texas judge. Scalia’s official cause of death will be listed on his death certificate as myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara told WFAA-TV on Sunday. The 79-year-old conservative jurist also suffered several chronic ailments, including a shoulder problem, and underwent an MRI last week, Guevara said.