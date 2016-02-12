The Oregon standoff is over

12 February 2016 11:53 AM

The Oregon standoff has come to an end after 41 days. The four final occupiers walked out of the compound on Thursday morning at 11am and handed themselves in to the FBI at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge. Their final act came hours after Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, whose son Ammon led the militiamen during their protest over land rights, was arrested as he landed in Portland