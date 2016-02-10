Zuma and his concessions

10 February 2016 9:55 AM

In an extraordinary string of concessions, President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer told the Constitutional Court that he accepted not only that the Public Protector’s findings against him were binding, but that the police minister’s conflicting report on the subject was meaningless. Prince Mashele, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for the Study of Governance Innovation (University of Pretoria) makes sense of these concessions and how they relate to the future of the President.