New England blasted by first big storm of winter

9 February 2016 9:52 AM

A winter storm packing heavy, wet snow gave New England its first real taste of winter Friday, toppling trees and knocking out power to more than 180,000 customers and threatening to cover some spots a foot deep. A 6-year-old girl was hit by a falling tree limb that fell in her backyard in Canton, Mass., during the snowstorm and later died, according to family members. Police took to Twitter to warn town residents to stay indoors.