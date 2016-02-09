Zuma in Con Court Today

9 February 2016 10:29 AM

EFF and the main opposition party, Democratic Alliance (DA), approached the country's constitutional court to pursue accountability on the part of President Zuma and to press him to uphold the supremacy of the constitution, which gives powers to the public protector. The constitutional court this morning will hold a preliminary hearing. What are the merits of the case? Will they be granted direct access? Professor Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town analyses the story.