Fort Hare Turns 100

5 February 2016 10:28 AM

This weekend the iconic University of Fort Hare celebrates its centenary. Established in 1916, it leaves in its trail one of the most profound contributions to the leadership to the leadership of South Africa and Africa and has produced five heads of states. University of Fort Hare Alumna and IFP leader Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi speaks to John about his memories of his time at university and the current status of his political party.