Kenyan police investigate attacks on Uber drivers

Kenyan police have launched an investigation into a string of attacks on Uber cars in the capital Nairobi, amid growing anger among regular taxi drivers that they cannot compete with the ride-hailing app. A government spokesman said offenders would face the full force of the law.
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
