Sierra Leone : Youth Protest Against Ebola Restrictions

Police fired tear gas on Tuesday to disperse youths protesting Ebola restrictions that have halted market activity in Sierra Leone's northern Kambia district, police said. The restrictions were introduced after two Ebola cases emerged this month, and authorities searched for some people put under quarantine in the district.
