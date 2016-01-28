U K Report

28 January 2016 11:37 AM

The UK is to give sanctuary to unaccompanied child refugees from Syria and other conflict zones - but will not take in those who have fled to Europe. The Home Office says it will work with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to identify "exceptional cases" of children in Syria and neighbouring countries who should be given shelter. The government has said it will take in 20,000 refugees from Syria by 2020.