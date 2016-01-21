There might be an Ebola vaccine within two years

21 January 2016 11:18 AM

One of the world’s biggest vaccine funders has agreed to give pharmaceuticals company Merck & Co. $5 million to get its experimental Ebola vaccine approved for market. Some 10 000 years ago a woman in the last stages of pregnancy met a terrible death, trussed like a captive animal and dumped into shallow water at the edge of a Kenyan lagoon. Nigeria's state oil company is shutting down two of the country's four refineries because militant attacks on pipelines have affected their supplies.