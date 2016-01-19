What is Mbeki up to?

19 January 2016 11:03 AM

John’s comment was on the series of letters former President Thabo Mbeki has written in which he claims he had never implicated Mathews Phosa, Cyril Ramaphosa and Tokyo Sexwale in a plot to remove him, and his latest on Jeremy Cronin apologizing for falsehoods he made about the NEC and suppression of dissenting views. John questions the timing of these letters.