Middlesbrough asylum seekers say red doors on houses make them targets for attacks

20 January 2016 1:59 PM

Hundreds of asylum seekers in deprived parts of Middlesbrough are being housed in properties with red front doors which they say makes them targets for attacks. Movie star Idris Elba urged Britain's television industry to become more diverse, in a speech at the Houses of Parliament Monday, saying he had to move to the United States to make it big. Polling companies failed to predict the result of last year's General Election because they asked the wrong people, a study by Britain's leading psephologist has concluded.