Flint water crisis: Michigan governor asks for $28 million

20 January 2016 1:54 PM

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder vowed to do everything in his power to solve the Flint water crisis, asking legislators for $28 million to fund a series of immediate actions. Presidential races are about the future and Hillary Clinton is stuck in the past. That pretty much explains why her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 has slumped. It took eight hours and a lot of manpower to rescue a girl from a dangerous cave in Jackson county known as Tumbling Rock Cave. The 15 year old was exploring with friends when she was trapped by a boulder that fell on her ankle and broke it.