5 Americans released by Iran, 4 as part of prisoner swap

18 January 2016 11:45 AM

Iran has freed four U.S. prisoners as part of a prisoner swap, including Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, Marine veteran Amir Hekmati and Christian pastor Saeed Abedini, senior U.S. administration officials said Saturday. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is far from being able to breathe easily. After her main rival in the race for the White House, Bernie Sanders, got closer and closer to her in poll results, she has another issue to deal with: the email scandal. Two tornadoes tore through central Florida over the weekend, killing a married couple and injuring their son and four grandchildren while leaving homes in two counties decimated.