John spoke to DA leader Mmusi Maimane about the decision to have businessman Herman Mashaba as the DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate. Herman Mashaba told the media that he will do away with race-based policies and no longer wants to be identified as black.
Herman Mashaba is the DA’s Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate
