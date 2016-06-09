Redi Tlhabi and Jenny Crwys-Williams discuss books of the moment, books that are “hot to trot”, here and abroad. They speak to Authors; Bongani Madondo, of Sigh the beloved country- braai talk, rock n roll and other stories; and Richard Popolak of Continental shift – a journey into Africa’s changing fortunes.
“Hot to Trot” books
28 July 2016 12:58 PM
21 July 2016 12:56 PM
14 July 2016 3:01 PM
7 July 2016 3:59 PM
30 June 2016 4:26 PM
23 June 2016 12:48 PM
2 June 2016 4:10 PM
26 May 2016 5:04 PM
19 May 2016 4:37 PM