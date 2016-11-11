The Naked Scientist (past episodes)

New HIV vaccine


This week the Friday Stand-In, Nomfundo Walaza, spoke to the Naked Scientist – Dr Chris Smith. Chris shared some interesting research about how a new vaccine controls HIV activity in monkeys. Some of the interesting listener questions included the chemical makeup of egg yolk and the scientific advancements in the treatement of tinnitus.

The Naked Scientist

30 December 2016 1:09 PM
Treatments for Marfan Syndrome and other arterial diseases

2 December 2016 12:41 PM
Friday stand-in Frank Magwegwe the Naked Scientist

25 November 2016 2:54 PM
The Super Moon

18 November 2016 2:24 PM
Bionic plants

4 November 2016 3:07 PM
First fossilised brain from a dinosaur

28 October 2016 12:55 PM
Growing your own cartilage

21 October 2016 1:16 PM
Gene editing

14 October 2016 2:43 PM
Science Nobel prize winners

7 October 2016 12:36 PM
