Talking Sex (past episodes)

‘Too Good to Leave, Too Bad to Stay’


A common dilemma in therapists’ consultation rooms, including Dr Eve’s, is the conversation around being stuck in the relationship dilemma, ‘Too good to Leave, but Too Bad to Stay’. People who live two parallel lives – the one they are actively living and the one they feel they should have had or might yet have.

Dr Eve’s Sex Toy party 2016

Dr Eve’s Sex Toy party 2016

14 December 2016 2:35 PM
Online harassment and virtual violence

Online harassment and virtual violence

1 December 2016 4:07 PM
Living with a sex offender

Living with a sex offender

23 November 2016 3:48 PM
When has the relationship ended.

When has the relationship ended.

16 November 2016 12:50 PM
Let’s talk about crushes

Let’s talk about crushes

9 November 2016 12:28 PM
101 Guide to Misogyny and Masculinity

101 Guide to Misogyny and Masculinity

26 October 2016 1:01 PM
How harmful is locker room talk

How harmful is locker room talk

19 October 2016 1:30 PM
Transgender issues

Transgender issues

12 October 2016 1:54 PM
Hypersexuality and out of control sexual behaviour

Hypersexuality and out of control sexual behaviour

5 October 2016 2:05 PM
Different intimacies and their effects

Different intimacies and their effects

28 September 2016 1:20 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Motsepe Foundation gives Global Citizen Fest green light
Motsepe Foundation gives Global Citizen Fest green light

Thousands are set to the attend the festival at the FNB stadium this weekend.

Unknown gunmen rape 125 women in South Sudan - aid agency
Unknown gunmen rape 125 women in South Sudan - aid agency

As well as rape, survivors of the violence in Bentiu also reported being whipped, beaten and clubbed with sticks and rifle butts, MSF said in a statement.
Prasa welcomes dismissal of Swifambo Rail court application over tender
Prasa welcomes dismissal of Swifambo Rail court application over tender

Prasa's Khanyisile Kweyama says Swifambo breached the contract as it only delivered 13 out of the 70 locomotives which are also unsuitable for the country's railways.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us