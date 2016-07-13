A common dilemma in therapists’ consultation rooms, including Dr Eve’s, is the conversation around being stuck in the relationship dilemma, ‘Too good to Leave, but Too Bad to Stay’. People who live two parallel lives – the one they are actively living and the one they feel they should have had or might yet have.
‘Too Good to Leave, Too Bad to Stay’
|
14 December 2016 2:35 PM
|
1 December 2016 4:07 PM
|
23 November 2016 3:48 PM
|
16 November 2016 12:50 PM
|
9 November 2016 12:28 PM
|
26 October 2016 1:01 PM
|
19 October 2016 1:30 PM
|
12 October 2016 1:54 PM
|
5 October 2016 2:05 PM
|
28 September 2016 1:20 PM