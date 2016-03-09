Gender parity in relationships

9 March 2016 1:45 PM

This morning with Dr Eve we look at equality within our relationships. Yesterday we celebrated International Women’s Day which is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. We look at how much parity women have achieved and how much parity they still want in their intimate lives and spaces. As well as obstacles they have to achieving parity in their intimate spaces.