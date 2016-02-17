Talking Sex (past episodes)

Safe sex and condom use


Earlier this month the Centres for Disease Control in the US published a series of regulations regarding alcohol and safe sex practices that caused quite the stir. A warning to women about drinking set off an enormous amount of backlash on social media. Without a mention whatsoever of the drinking habits of men. With Dr Eve this morning we discuss the problem of the CDC regulations and address safe sex practices and responsible condom use.

Dr Eve’s Sex Toy party 2016

14 December 2016 2:35 PM
Online harassment and virtual violence

1 December 2016 4:07 PM
Living with a sex offender

23 November 2016 3:48 PM
When has the relationship ended.

16 November 2016 12:50 PM
Let’s talk about crushes

9 November 2016 12:28 PM
101 Guide to Misogyny and Masculinity

26 October 2016 1:01 PM
How harmful is locker room talk

19 October 2016 1:30 PM
Transgender issues

12 October 2016 1:54 PM
Hypersexuality and out of control sexual behaviour

5 October 2016 2:05 PM
Different intimacies and their effects

28 September 2016 1:20 PM
