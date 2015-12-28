Koketso Sachane played the “Dear Daddy” public service announcement from Care Norway, the Norwegian branch of charity Care International which has gone viral in Scandinavia, and you'll see why if you listen. Koketso also spoke to Craig Wilkinson founder of Father A Nation about the role of men in South Africa and how if we heal men, we will heal society.
Role of Men in Society
