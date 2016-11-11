Fees Must Fall psychological impact

11 November 2016 6:54 PM

Nomfundo Walaza, the Friday Stand-In took a look at the psychological implications of the Fees Must Fall protests on the public, on the staff at tertiary institutions, and most importantly on students and their parents, and the population at large. She was joined by Dr Shose Kessi is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at UCT, as well as a transformation advisor to the Vice Chancellor’s office at UCT; and Khanyisile Mbongwa, a student at UCT who was part of the Fees Must Fall and Occupy movements at the institution.