Guest: Sipho Pityana (Former Foreign Affairs DG) and Judge Johan Kriegler (Former Justice of the Constitutional Court) About: Former Foreign Affairs DG Sipho Pityana spoke to Karima about the statement he made at Rev Makhenkesi Stofile's funeral which requested President Jacob Zuma to step down and Judge Johan Kriegler joined the conversation to speak about how the Hawks have no legal standing to summon Pravin Gordhan without having legitimate charges against him.
The state of SA with Friday Stand-in Karima Brown
|
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
|
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
|
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
|
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
|
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
|
8 December 2016 2:01 PM