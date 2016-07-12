Dr Schomer - The psychological effects of retrenchment

12 July 2016 12:19 PM

In current day South Africa the concept of retrenchment is a reality, and we live with some of the highest statistics of unemployment and poverty. Salaries are often a company's highest bill and in an attempt to increase profitability and competitiveness, in an economy under stress, companies often downsize. For the person being retrenched it is a stressful and even traumatic time. One may feel that there is a stigma to retrenchment and feel embarrassment or panicked knowing your job will be lost without the security of the a future income.