According to a new survey, the Comfort and Deprivation Index produced by the South African Institute of Race Relations, there are certain municipalities that are just not measuring up to the most basic of living standards people should have. We speak to Gabriela Mackay, senior researcher at the South African Institute of Race Relations.
Comfort and Deprivation index - how do municipalities rate?
