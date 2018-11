Family Matters - What are our children watching?

20 June 2016 2:48 PM

New research, conducted by UNISA and the Film and Publication Board has found that many parents are not enforcing age restrictions on their children watching movies at home. As a result many youngsters have become "desensitised to violence and bad language". Our parenting expert, Nikki Bush, says that our children’s brains (and ours too) are being rewired through increasing exposure to movies, television, music, computer games, Wii, Playstation etc.