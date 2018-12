Global slavery index – Forced labour and domestic workers

9 June 2016 12:46 PM

The 2016 Global Slavery Index was recently released, and The Walk Free Foundation survey suggests that more than 200,000 workers are subject to forced labour in South Africa. Redi speaks to Kevin Bales, Spokesperson Walk Free Foundation; Nora Juries, General Secretary of Domestic Workers Union, and Mokgadi Pela, Spokesperson at Department of Labour about the issue of forced labour and domestic work.