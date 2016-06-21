Back in April we spoke with the different players involved with the highly contested Tafelberg school site in Sea Point. Redi speaks to Mandisa Shandu, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law centre for an update on the issue since the Western Cape High Court stopped the sale on the 5th May.
Reclaim the city update
|
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
|
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
|
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
|
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
|
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
|
8 December 2016 2:01 PM