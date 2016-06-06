US terror alert

6 June 2016 1:17 PM

The U.S. Diplomatic Mission to South Africa has informed U.S. citizens that the U.S. Government has received information that terrorist groups are planning to carry out near-term attacks against places where U.S. citizens congregate in South Africa, such as upscale shopping areas and malls in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The terrorist threat is reportedly due to be carried during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which commences from 6th June 2016.