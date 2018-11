Dr Schomer- How to achieve emotional stability

24 May 2016 1:57 PM

Looking after our emotional wellness helps us get the very most out of life. When we feel emotionally stable, we feel more centered and connected to our intuition. We become more productive, better at making decisions, more present, and more fulfilled. Dr Schomer takes us through some habits of emotionally stable people and looks at then character traits that are worth developing in order to generate calm energy and remain stable in the emotional sense.