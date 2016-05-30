30 May 2016 1:58 PM

Redi speaks to Professor Richard Pithouse about the right to housing in South Africa. The recent violent protests, and subsequent deaths, in Hammanskraal over evictions on government property; has shone the spotlight yet again on the tension between people’s constitutional right to access adequate housing and the state’s obligation to this end. And while the South African government has made strides in providing adequate housing, millions still find themselves living in informal settlements and having to make their own housing arrangements.