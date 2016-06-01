The Truth and Reconciliation commission, 20 years later

1 June 2016 2:05 PM

Redi speaks to veteran journalist, Pippa Green, about a new podcast series looking at the TRC 20 years later. She also chats to former TRC Commissioner, Yasmin Sooka. In the series Pippa sits down with 13 Truth and Reconciliation Commission commissioners as they look back at the experience of the TRC. They explore strengths of the TRC and its weaknesses. They also reflect on where we are now as a nation, and answer the critical question: where to from here?