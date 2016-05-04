Entrepreneur Corner- Why Cook?

4 May 2016 12:48 PM

In our entrepreneur corner this morning we feature Mathapelo Monthso the culinary force and executive chef behind corporate and personal catering company, Why Cook? Why Cook? Is all about home style, tasty and delicious cooking, presented with a modern flair. Meals are carefully prepared by their chefs using fresh ingredients. Why Cook? focuses on unlimited sized events, corporate meals and private parties/meal plans.