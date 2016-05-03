Dr Schomer-Parents who are jealous of their children

3 May 2016 1:36 PM

Most parents are proud of their children and want them to shine. But some parents may perceive their children as a threat. Psychologists say that mothers in particular can be jealous of her daughter for many reasons: her looks, her youth, material possessions, accomplishments, education and even the young girl’s relationship with the father. If attention is drawn away from the mother, the child suffers retaliation, put-downs, and punishments.