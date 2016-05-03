The Best of Redi Tlhabi

How dangerous is South Africa really?


According to research compiled by the Numbeo Crime Index, South Africa is the third-most dangerous country in the world‚ behind Venezuela and South Sudan. The crime index also shows that Pietermaritzburg is the second-most dangerous city in the world‚ behind San Pedro Sula in Honduras. We look at the stats around crime in the country with researcher, Lizette Lancaster, from the Institute for Security Studies.

MEDITATING ON FRIENDSHIP

21 December 2016 12:37 PM
The Literature Corner: Mandla Langa on Baldwin

15 December 2016 2:30 PM
Entrepreneur Corner- 'Skinny Sbu Socks'

14 December 2016 2:16 PM
Vuyo Mvoko speaks on death threats

14 December 2016 2:01 PM
Are black dads absent?

13 December 2016 2:07 PM
Dr Schomer- ‘Taking Stock’ at the end of the year

13 December 2016 12:56 PM
How do South Africans buy and relate to brands?

13 December 2016 12:51 PM
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year

13 December 2016 12:49 PM
Family Matters- Family Traditions

13 December 2016 12:48 PM
Things you were teased about

8 December 2016 2:01 PM
EWN Headlines
Motsepe Foundation gives Global Citizen Fest green light
Thousands are set to the attend the festival at the FNB stadium this weekend.

Unknown gunmen rape 125 women in South Sudan - aid agency
As well as rape, survivors of the violence in Bentiu also reported being whipped, beaten and clubbed with sticks and rifle butts, MSF said in a statement.
Prasa welcomes dismissal of Swifambo Rail court application over tender
Prasa's Khanyisile Kweyama says Swifambo breached the contract as it only delivered 13 out of the 70 locomotives which are also unsuitable for the country's railways.

