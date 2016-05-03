How dangerous is South Africa really?

3 May 2016 1:53 PM

According to research compiled by the Numbeo Crime Index, South Africa is the third-most dangerous country in the world‚ behind Venezuela and South Sudan. The crime index also shows that Pietermaritzburg is the second-most dangerous city in the world‚ behind San Pedro Sula in Honduras. We look at the stats around crime in the country with researcher, Lizette Lancaster, from the Institute for Security Studies.